NAHCON warns Nigerians against fake social media accounts

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has raised the alarm over the existence of fake social media handles and groups purportedly belonging to it, being used to disseminate information and publications without its approval.

In a press release signed by the commission’s Head, Information and Publications, Shafii Sani Mohammed, made available to Tribune Online in Abuja today, the commission warned that it does not own, operate, endorse or authorise any social media page, group or account outside its recognised official communication platforms.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to alert members of the public to the existence of unauthorised Facebook pages, groups and other social media accounts using the Commission’s name, logo, identity and institutional image to disseminate information and publications without its approval.

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“The Commission hereby states categorically that it does not own, operate, endorse or authorise any social media page, group or account outside its recognised official communication platforms.

“NAHCON is particularly concerned about the circulation of unverified, misleading and potentially harmful content by individuals and groups who use the Commission’s identity to create a false impression of official affiliation,” the Hajj Commission stated.

It explained that its only known official communication channels were: Official Website: https://nahcon.gov.ng; Facebook: @nigeriahajjcom; X (Twitter): @nigeriahajjcom; Instagram: @nigeriahajjcom; and YouTube: youtube.com/@nahcon.

NAHCON, therefore, advised members of the public to: “Follow and obtain information exclusively from the official platforms listed above.

“Disregard announcements, publications and claims circulated through unauthorised pages and groups purporting to represent NAHCON.

“Avoid sharing or amplifying unverified information capable of misleading the public or undermining the reputation of the Commission.

“Report suspicious pages, groups and accounts using NAHCON’s name, logo or identity without authorisation.”

The Commission then warned individuals and administrators operating such unauthorised platforms to immediately desist from misrepresenting it using its institutional identity without authorisation, or publishing harmful and misleading content under its name.

NAHCON further warned that, “The Commission reserves the right to take appropriate administrative and legal measures to protect its identity, reputation and institutional interests.

“For accurate, authentic and verified information about Hajj and Umrah activities, always follow NAHCON’s official communication channels.“