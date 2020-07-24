NAHCON to begin 2021 hajj registration September 9

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will commence registration for the 2021 hajj exercise by September 9, even as it is ready to refund those who made deposits for the botched 2020 hajj.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I want to announce that the commission will commence registration for 2021 hajj from the 9th of September. In the light of this, the e-Hajj portal for pilgrims’ registration for 2021 Hajj will be opened immediately for registration to commence,” Hassan said.

The NAHCON chairman stated that the commission would soon commence its hajj savings scheme, with which, according to him, the cost of hajj would be made affordable in the future.

He said: “The operation of the much-awaited Hajj Savings Scheme will commence soon. The contributory savings scheme is an idea whose time has come.

“I believe with the scheme in place, we will be able to make the cost of hajj in the near future more affordable as well as boost the economy of the Muslim ummah in terms of employment generation, revenue profile of the commission and aid the long-term preparation/plan for hajj.”

The chairman stated that those who made deposits for this year’s hajj and desire to recover their deposits from the state pilgrims welfare boards or private tour operators would be refunded.

“However, those who may wish to leave or roll over their deposit for the 2021 Hajj shall be accorded the highest priority and right of first refusal in 2021 Hajj,” Hassan said.

The NAHCON boss added that the commission had started the process of refund to the various state pilgrims welfare boards for onward disbursement to the pilgrims.

He advised intending pilgrims who made deposits but do not have bank accounts and wish for refund of their deposits to hasten to open one, saying that, “if they are not ready or willing to hold a bank account, NAHCON strongly advises them to secure their deposit with the commission until 2021 or until they can move it safely.”

He told those who made their deposits with private tour operators and want a refund to approach their respective travel agencies with the duly signed service agreement.

Hassan stated that considering the fact that hajj and umrah do not take place this year, NAHCON management had decided to refund licensed tour operators their licence fees and caution deposits.

The chairman said the commission had begun a transformation journey to the digital world, a strategic transformation plan (2020-2024), “in which our idea will be driven by technological innovation.”

According to him, while the position of Saudi Arabia on this year’s hajj, which allows only a few residents of the kingdom to perform the pilgrimage, is regrettable, the decision was a wise one.

He paid tributes to Nigerian intending pilgrims whose hope of performing this year’s hajj was dashed and called on them to take consolation in the fact that nothing can happen without the permission of Allah.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction… Read Full Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has again condemned in strong terms the latest assault of an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff, by the head of the Directorate of State Security ( DSS), Mr Safiyanu Abba, for carrying out his assigned duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja… Read Full Story