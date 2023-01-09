NAHCON signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2023 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday signed the much anticipated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2023 Hajj with the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj.

The MoU, which was signed at a ceremony held at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, signals the commencement of operational activities for the 2023 Hajj.

NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, informed that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubair Dada, signed the document on behalf of Nigeria, with the Commission’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the three executive commissioners, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, board members and staff of the commission in attendance.

Ubandawaki further informed that “One of the highlights of the document was the confirmation of 95,000 slots to Nigeria for this year’s Hajj with 75,000 allocated to the 36 state pilgrims welfare boards /agency/commissions, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and armed forces, while 20,000 is allocated to the private tour operators.”

He added that on the sideline of the MoU, the delegation met with the Mutawwif of African Non-Arab Countries, which Chairman, Ahmad Sindi, assured Nigeria of its readiness to make the 2023 Hajj better than the previous years.

Sindi further disclosed that his agency in a bid to create more rooms and space for pilgrims had adopted the use of double-deck beds at the Masha’ir for some countries this year.

He, therefore, urged the participating countries to work assiduously to achieve a hitch-free Hajj 2023.

Ubandawaki disclosed that the Nigerian delegation arrived Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the MoU signing event.

Also on the delegation are, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa; the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Pilgrimage, Honourable Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba; stakeholders in the Nigerian Hajj industry, NAHCON staff, among others.

While stating that NAHCON is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the 2023 Hajj operation is more successful, Ubandawaki informed that the delegation would attend an exhibition on Hajj and Umrah as well as attend a meeting with the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).





According to him, while the delegation would meet with Adillah Establishment in Madinah, it would also meet with the Deputy Minister of Hajj for Umrah and Ziyarah, Madinah, as well as with the Pilgrims’ E-track System Department of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Nigerian delegation is also expected to meet with General Cars Syndicate, the United Agents Office and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) as well as verify accommodation providers’ offices and inspect caterers’ kitchens both in Makkah and Madinah, among other engagements before returning to the country.

Meanwhile, Ubandawaki stated that its attempt to ensure the complete success of the 2023 Hajj operation, NAHCON was carrying along all the stakeholders for synergy and effective service delivery.

“On this note, the Commission is appealing to all stakeholders and the general public for cooperation, useful advice and objective criticism that will aid in achieving more successful Hajj operation,” he stated.

