NAHCON mourns death of South East commissioner, Amah

THE commissioner representing the South East on the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, is dead.

He died on Tuesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Alhaji Amah’s death was announced on Wednesday in a statement by NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara.

The statement reads in part: “With a deep sense of loss but with total submission to the will of the Almighty Creator, NAHCON mourns the passing away of its board member, Alhaji Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, the commissioner representing South East on the commission’s fourth board.

“The sad moment befell on the night of 30th November, 2021 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

“The late Alhaji Amah had always made meaningful contributions on behalf of his constituency during NAHCON’s board meetings.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Amah will be remembered for promoting Islamic ethics in the South East region and for his contributions to peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“He was a member of the group known as South East Muslims of Nigeria (SERMON) that mapped out strategies for peaceful coexistence and understanding among different Igbo groups and called for security and safety of all Nigerians’ lives, properties, places of worship, etc, irrespective of where they come from or live.”