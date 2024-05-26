The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has mourned the death of a Nigerian pilgrim from Kebbi State in Makkah, few days to the commencement of the 2024 Hajj exercise.

The deceased, Hajiya Tawalkatu Busare Alako, popularly known as Maman Biyu, died on Saturday, May 25, a couple of days after arriving in Makkah from Madina, where he and other pilgrims from the state spent their first four days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following the sad development, the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has condoled the Kebbi State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board over the death of deceased.

ALSO READ: Islamic scholar applauds NAHCON for prioritising pilgrims’ welfare

In a condolence his message to the Kebbi Board officials, led by Alhaji Garba Takware, delivered on his behalf by Commission’s Makkah Office Coordinator, Dr Aliyu Tanko, the NAHCON boss expressed his heartfelt sympathy to her family and the people of Kebbi State over the death.

Malam Arabi then prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Responding, Alhaji Takware thanked NAHCON leadership for the visit and prayed for a very successful Hajj operation this year.

Highlight of the condolence visit was special supplication made for the repose of Hajiya Alako’s soul as well as prayers for the remaining Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s holy pilgrimage in particular and Nigeria in general.

In company with the Makkah Coordinator on the condolence visit were NAHCON staff, including Saudi Liaison Officer, Ustaz Abubakar Lamin, among others.