NAHCON meet Islamic scholars on COVID-19, others

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has held an interactive meeting with members of the ulama in the country on the importance of confronting disinformation and unsubstantiated rumor about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the session held on Monday in Abuja, the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, said that the meeting was essentially to interact with the Islamic scholars on the activities of the fourth board; to seek their advice as veterans on hajj matters; to request continuous prayers and to solicit their support for sensitisation and mobilisation of potential subscribers for the Hajj Savings Scheme.

Hassan informed the gathering that although 2021 Hajj remained a hope, the commission had been in constant touch with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ensure early and adequate hajj travel arrangements based on the new normal of the pandemic.

He commended the Islamic scholars for the roles they had been playing in keeping Muslims informed about the COVID-19, appealing to them to continue to be in the forefront of advising the faithful to adhere to the Federal Government’s protocols on the pandemic.

Speaker after speaker at the parley reaffirmed the importance of enlightenment on COVID-19 and other hajj-related matters.

According to one of the participants, hajj has gone beyond the spiritual realm to also include diplomacy, security, medical, national assignments, among others.

Therefore, the participant said, the members of the ulama need to be well informed on COVID-19 protocols in order to be able to break down such information during their sermons in the mosques to the level of the layman’s cognition.

Towards this end, another participant advised members of thee ulama to combine relevant medical knowledge with Islamic activism in the interest of the ummah.

Speakers at the forum commended NAHCON was for its recent achievements and assured the fourth board of their support.

Over 50 members of the ulama that cut across states, geopolitical regions and different Islamic organisations attended the meeting.

The NAHCON chairman was supported at the parley by the Commissioner, Planning, Research Statistics, Information and Library Services, Sheikh Suleiman Momoh; Commissioner, Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; and Commissioner, Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa.

Other management staff members were also in attendance.

