NAHCON management pays condolence visit to AHOUN

THE chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, on Wednesday, led a delegation of the commission’s board members and management staff on a condolence visit to the headquarters of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) over the death, last Friday, of the association’s acting president, Alhaji Salihu Butu.

On ground to receive the NAHCON’s delegation were officers of AHUON and family members of the deceased, according to a statement by NAHCON’s head of public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

Alhaji Hassan expressed sadness over the death of the AHUON leader and other deaths the Hajj industry had had to contend with in recent times. He described the deaths as losses of distinct people within a short time.

The NAHCON chairman expressed regret that the commission’s board was looking forward to better cooperation under the late Butu’s leadership, “knowing that his focus was always what to achieve collectively and not us versus them.”

He described the AHUON president’s sudden passing as a testimony that death could come at any time and, therefore, “a reminder to us to always put our best efforts in our various fields.”

He promised that NAHCON would stand by the departed’s family to offer them necessary support.

Speaking on behalf of AHUON, National Secretary of the association, Mr AbdulMalik Hassan, gave gratitude to Allah for his late boss’s life and described the high-powered NAHCON delegation as a sign of the quality life Butu led.

He thanked the NAHCON management for coming and prayed Allah to make Jannatul Firdaus Alhaji Butu’s resting place.

Responding, one of Butu’s oldest friends representing his family, Alhaji Sa’id Bobboi, explained that Alhaji Butu offered selfless services to the society, concentrating his struggles on how to move forward always.

He stated that the deceased seized every opportunity to serve humanity with integrity and was always trying to build mutual understanding among people, a reason, he said, five Juma’at congregations in Yola, Adamawa State, offered prayers for the repose of his soul.

A NAHCON’s member of staff, Uztaz Muhammad Lamin, then offered a general prayer for the repose of Alhaji Butu’s soul.

