THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON) has conducted the first batch of screening and orientation of potential medical team members for the 2023 Hajj.

According to NAHCON’s Assistant Director (Public Affairs), Fatima Sanda Usara, the exercise took place on Thursday with about 212 applicants invited for the verification.

The Chief of Medical Operations of the National Medical Team (NMT), Dr Usman Galadima of the Federal Ministry of Health, led other principal officers to screen the documents of the successful doctors, pharmacists and nurses that will form the NMT.

In a speech during the inauguration and orientation programme, the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, congratulated the successful members on the grace of being among the 230 people selected from among about 10,000 applicants.

Hassan implored them to consider their selection a trust reposed in them by Allah, of whose favour they are beneficiaries.

The chairman urged the members to respect guidelines and regulations of the host country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who do not tolerate infractions.

NAHCON’s Commissioner for Planning, Research, Information, Statistics and Library Services (PRISLS), Sheikh Suleman Momoh, disclosed that selection of the members followed a transparent ballot system under the supervision of 12 members.

Momoh, who doubles as the chairman of the medical team, emphasised that any member who would not comply strictly with the terms and conditions of engagement was invited to honorably decline the offer.

He said once they sign the acceptance letter, they will be expected to work as stipulated.

Sheikh Momoh explained that NAHCON considers the healthcare of the pilgrims cardinal in its operations.

Commenting, two other commissioners, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, called on the members to show gratitude to Allah for their selection by discharging their responsibilities whether monitored or not.





Alhaji Yakassai added that their appointment letter clearly states their remuneration in consonance with the number of days they will be engaged.

The newly posted board member representing the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Ahmad Baba, called on the medical personnel to always abide by their professional ethics wherever they are.

The Technical Adviser to the NMT also reminded the selected members of the role of the Federal Ministry of Health as a regulatory body monitoring their professional conduct.

The NMT composition is a fusion of medical personnel sponsored by States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions and those sponsored by the federal agency to cater for the healthcare of pilgrims during Hajj operations in and outside Nigeria.