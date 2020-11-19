NAHCON inaugurates anti-corruption unit

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sworn in members of its newly created Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, inaugurated the unit on Thursday at the Hajj House, Abuja, in the presence of Mr Kayode Kufolati, the head of the Monitoring and Intelligence Unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), who represented the commission’s chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye.

According to an online medium dedicated to reporting of hajj activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, Hajj Reporters, the swearing in of the unit capped the process of having a body responsible for overseeing and instilling transparency in the hajj industry in Nigeria.

Hajj Reporters recalled that the immediate past board of NAHCON had been given the nod to create the anti-graft unit but the process could not be completed before the exit of the board.

The plan, it said, was to create a unit comprising of members of anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the police.

The unit is expected to commence operations immediately.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…NAHCON inaugurates anti-corruption NAHCON inaugurates anti-corruption

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…NAHCON inaugurates anti-corruption NAHCON inaugurates anti-corruption

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE