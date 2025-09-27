NAHCON fixes N8.1m, N8.5m as 2026 hajj fare

After fixing N8.5million tentative fare for the 2026 Hajj in August, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced fare for next year’s exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman had at the post-2025 Hajj strategic meeting with chairmen and secretaries of state pilgrims’ welfare boards held at the Hajj House headquarters of the Hajj body in Abuja on Thursday, August 7 announced a tentative deposit of N8.5 million as fare for the 2026 Hajj pending final negotiations on all service contracts.

The fare was collectively agreed upon by participants at the strategic meeting held to review the 2025 Hajj operations and commence early preparations for next year’s Hajj operation.

Usman further announced that the Saudi authorities had retained the 95,000 slits allocated to Nigeria from r this year’s Hajj for the next year’s edition of the spiritual exercise, adding that with this each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would retain their allocations for this year.

Meanwhile, the management of the Hajj commission on Friday announced the final fare for the 2026 Hajj, adding that the fare was arrived at after due consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

According to Prof Usman intending pilgrims from Maiduguri/Yolazone, comprising Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states would pay the sum of N8,118,333.67.

Intending pilgrims from other Northern states will pay N8,244,813.67, while those from Southern states are to pay the sum of N8,561,013.67.

“After due consultations with all the relevant stakeholders, including the Forum of States leadership and obtaining the approval of the Federal Government, the Chairman/CEO National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Sale Usman hereby announces the 2026 Hajj fare as follow:

“Maiduguri Yola zone (To be, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba) will pay; N8,118,333.67

“Other Northern states will pay; N8,244,813.67

“Southern states will pay; N8,561,013.67

“Compared to what was charged last year, this year, each pilgrim is to pay average of two hundred thousand naira less,” the Commission stated.

The management further informed that the NAHCON delegation currently in Saudi Arabia met and signed agreement with Sausi-based service provider company, Mashareeq Al-Zahabiyya and transportation company, Daleel Al-Ma’aleem.

Meanwhile, Prof Usman urged all intending pilgrims to complete their payment before December 31.