NAHCON commends Tinubu, Shettima over Hajj fare reduction

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Tuesday, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their directive on Hajj fare reduction announced for the 2026 exercise.

According to the Hajj commission, the presidential directive showed a government that not only listened, but also responded to the people’s concerns.

NAHCON had on Friday, September 26, announced final fare for the 2026 Hajj, fixing N8,118,333.67 for intending pilgrims from Maiduguri/Yola zone, comprising Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states, while those from other Northern states would pay N8,244,813.67.

Those from the Southern states, according to NAHCON, were to pay the sum of N8,561,013.67.

The commission had stated that the fares for next year’s exercise were a reduction of an average of N200,000 from what was paid for the 2025 Hajj across the zones.

However, at a meeting held with NAHCON management at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, Shettima informed that Tinubu had ordered the commission to further review downward the fares.

While giving NAHCON two days within which to effect the presidential directive, Shettima was quoted to have said that the downward review of the fares became necessary considering the continued appreciation of the Naira against the dollar, which was a primary determinant for pilgrimage fares.

Reacting to the directive on Tuesday, through a statement signed on behalf of NAHCON Chairman/CEO by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, the commission noted that the directive is a thoughtful and timely move that brings great relief to intending pilgrims across the country.

It added that it further reinforces President Tinubu’s steady support for improving Hajj management in Nigeria through interventions that make the exercise more affordable, transparent, and well-coordinated.

The statement read, “The Chairman, Board, management and entire staff of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their recent directive to reduce the cost of the 2026 Hajj. The Commission regards this as a thoughtful and timely move that brings great relief to intending pilgrims across the country.

“The President’s instruction to review Hajj fares downward shows a government that listens and responds to the people’s concerns. It also reflects genuine empathy for the financial strain faced by many Muslims who dream of performing the sacred pilgrimage.

“NAHCON equally hails the government’s call on pilgrims and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to take advantage of the current appreciation of the Naira by making early remittances.

“Acting promptly, as mentioned by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Hadeja, after the meeting at the Villa, would help Nigeria lock in the benefits of the stronger currency.

“The directive and recommendation for early remittances show a deep understanding of both NAHCON’s operational challenges and the economic realities of our pilgrims.

“It is another clear example of a responsive and people-focused administration that steps in with practical solutions, especially to the Commission.

“This directive reinforces President Tinubu’s steady support for improving Hajj management in Nigeria through interventions that make the exercise more affordable, transparent, and well-coordinated.”

The commission, however, assured of its readiness to work closely with all stakeholders with a view to implementing the presidential directive.

It then called on intending pilgrims to promptly make payment sequel to the disclosure of the new fare to be announced soon, for the states to make early remittances to enable the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to use the favourable exchange rate for the Hajj services.

“NAHCON will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the directive and to deliver a smooth and rewarding 2026 Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims.

“Hence, NAHCON calls upon intending pilgrims to hasten and make payment sequel to the disclosure of the new fare, which will be announced soon. This will enable their boards to make early remittances that will enable the Central Bank of Nigeria to use the favourable exchange rate for the Hajj services,” Usara stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

