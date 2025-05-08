NAHCON closes 2025 Hajj registration, airlift begins May 9

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially closed registration for the 2025 Hajj, with the final deadline set for May 2.

This decision allows the commission to focus on the airlift of pilgrims, ensuring smooth logistics and adequate resources for their journey. Any Hajj fare deposits received after the deadline will be refunded.

The inaugural flight for this year’s pilgrimage is scheduled to depart from Owerri on May 9, hosted by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Assistant Director, Information and Publication Division, NAHCON, Hajia Fatima Usara, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, “Stoppage of further registration became necessary in order for the Commission to concentrate on airlifting pilgrims, with sufficient resources to ensure their comfort.

“Any Hajj fare deposit received after May 2 will be duly refunded.

“Meanwhile, movement to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj commences from May 9,” she said.

Usara stated that a total of 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa will board an Air Peace flight for the trip.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to attend the event as the Special Guest of Honour, she noted.

The commission had previously extended the registration deadline through the intervention of its chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, despite the initial contract closure on March 25.

Nigerian Tribune reports that pilgrims from Oyo State departed from Ibadan for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday as part of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The 36-man advance team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), which departed Abuja on Monday night ahead of the inaugural flight of Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj exercise, arrived in Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday morning.

The team, comprising NAHCON staff and medical personnel, was led by Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alhaji Alidu Shuti, and landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE