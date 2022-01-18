NAHCON chairman holds further discussions with minister over suspension of flights from Nigeria by Saudi Arabia

Following last month’s suspension of flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Monday, held further discussions with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, in his office, with a view to consolidating on the initiatives already deployed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards ending the impasse.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) had on December 8, 2021, announced the suspension of flights from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without giving any reasons for such decision, though it might not be unconnected with the detection of the Omicron guarantee of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), as an organisation charged with the responsibility of facilitating Hajj and Umrah journeys from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, immediately engaged networking strategies with sister agencies for the purpose of convincing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end Nigeria’sflight suspension into its territory,” a statement signed by NAHCON’s Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday stated.

Hassan, according to the statement, commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its consistent push for an inroad into the matter, considering the fact that many Muslims have paid for the ongoing Umrah (lesser) pilgrimage, which numbers rise during Ramadan.

The statement added that the chairman expressed hope that the suspension would be lifted in time to enable Nigerians to participate in the 2022 Hajj if it would be open for foreign pilgrims.

He then lauded the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 towards curtailing the spread of the virus, which has led to the conviction of other countries that had hitherto banned Nigeria and some Southern African countries for similar reasons to rescind their decision.

The statement informed that while responding, the minister expressed optimism on the matter, saying that he was hopeful that a positive response would soon emanate from Saudi Arabia.

