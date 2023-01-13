NAHCON chair, others attend hajj exhibition in Saudi

THE chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, was at the International Hajj Exhibition which opened on Monday and ended on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

His attendance alongside other members of a delegation from Nigeria was said to be part of efforts at ensuring a hitch-free 2023 hajj.

Hassan also met with the Grand Chief Imam of Makkah, Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais, on the sideline of the exhibition where the cleric offered prayers for Muslims all over the world.

The NAHCON chairman met with Imam As-Sudais in company with the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Pilgrimage, Honourable Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba and wife; National Missioner of the Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdulazeez Onike and the president of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

As-Sudais, who was one of the guest speakers at the expo symposium, commended Saudi Arabia authorities for designing programmes for the improvement of hajj service every year.

The cleric, who is one of the nine imams of the Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram, Makkah, with the delegation from Nigeria, offered prayers for world peace.

The imam, who doubles as the President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, emphasised the need for peace and unity in the global community.

Earlier, the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, introduced members of the Nigerian delegation to the renowned scholar, memoriser of the Qur’an and 2005 winner of the Dubai International Holy Qur’an Awards’ ‘Islamic Personality of the Year’.

Imam As-Sudais, whose unique sonorous recitation of the Glorious Qur’an is renowned worldwide, prayed for the Nigerian delegation and other members of the Muslim community globally.

The NAHCON boss also interacted with some chairmen of pilgrims commissions from West Africa as well as some notable imams and scholars who graced the hajj exhibition.





Highlights of the exhibition include 10 keynote sessions, 13 panels on hajj talks, 36 workshops, as well as many events and activities associated with promoting culture of quality in providing hajj and umrah services.

The expo also showcased over 400 exhibitors on hajj and umrah-related matters ranging from the development of services for guests and pilgrims, logistics, transportation, crowd management operations, housing and hospitality services, catering services, facility and service management, safety and healthcare and enriching pilgrims’ experiences.