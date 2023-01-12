NAHCON assures Saudi Arabia of successful 2023 Hajj outing

“NAHCON has assured the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah that all necessary machinery would be put in place to achieve a successful Hajj outing this year.”

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Thursday assured the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah that all necessary machinery would be put in place to achieve a successful Hajj outing this year.

The assurance was given at a strategic meeting between the Nigerian Hajj body and the Saudi ministry in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by NAHCON Commissioner in charge of Planning Research Statistics Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, who led a delegation of the commission to the meeting, where strategies for successful 2023 Hajj were mapped out.

NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, informed that the meeting between the two sides centred on pilgrims’ orientation, security, safety, flight schedule and movements in the Holy Land.

According to him, Sheikh Mommoh expressed appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques through the Ministry for the confidence and trust it had in the commission by restoring the 95,000 Hajj slot to Nigeria for this year’s Hajj.

The commissioner further expressed delight with the timely release of general guidelines and rules of engagement, which he said were vital and critical to the steps to be taken by the commission, especially in the areas of enlightenment, transportation and logistics.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Tafweej in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Emad Muhammad Mardoum, who is the leader of the delegation to the meeting, said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia placed a high premium on safety and pilgrim education in order to achieve Hajj mabrur and wellness of the pilgrims during Hajj exercise.

He disclosed that the Ministry had in place a multi-dimensional approach for this year’s Hajj and therefore, enjoined NAHCON to ensure compliance and goals of achieving Hajj mabrur.

The NAHCON delegation to the meeting, according to Ubandawaki, included the Deputy Director of State and Zone, Alhaji Halidu Shutti; Deputy Director, Aviation, Engineer Mohammed Goni Sanda; Assistant Director, Office of the Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Abdulkadir Oloyin; Coordinator of Hajj Savings Scheme and Hajj Institute, Dr Aliyu Tanko, among other staff.

Nigeria had on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in which the allocation of 95,000 slots for the country was confirmed, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubair Dada, signed the document on behalf of Nigeria, with the NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the three executive commissioners, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, board members and staff of the commission in attendance.





“One of the highlights of the document was the confirmation of 95,000 slots to Nigeria for this year’s Hajj with 75,000 allocated to the 36 state pilgrims welfare boards /agency/commissions, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and armed forces, while 20,000 is allocated to the private tour operators,” Ubandawaki had stated.

Meanwhile, the four-day Hajj and Umrah Exhibition, which was held at Super Dome Centre, in Jeddah came to a close on Thursday.

The exhibition, which began on Monday, January 9, had over 400 participants, including private tour operators and Hajj Missions across the world, in attendance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NAHCON assures Saudi Arabia of successful 2023 Hajj outing