NAHCO GMD celebrates International Women’s Day

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian ground handling company, Mr Olatokunbo Fagbemi has described the female employees of the company as the leading lights of the company.

Fagbemi while speaking at a seminar held via zoom to mark the last International Women’s Day celebration, said the company joined in celebrating women because apart from the fact that the female employees in the company are assets, “they have remained the leading lights of this Company, we have so many high flying women in our midst, and we are happy to celebrate them on this auspicious occasion’’.

The handling company did not just celebrate the day with a seminar themed: ‘I choose to challenge’, but also rewarded some outstanding women with cash rewards.

Fagbemi who described women as the bedrock of the nation cited how women have contributed immensely in building the family, the society and the nation saying; “we have so many high flying women in our midst, and we are happy to celebrate them on this auspicious occasion’’.

On his part, The Chief Finance Officer at the company, Mr. Adeoye Emiloju, urged the women to challenge the status quo, to aspire to be the best, as the sky is not just their limit, but a starting point.

Other highlights of the occasion were the award of cash prize to three deserving female staff who participated in the essay competition, with the theme: ‘I choose to challenge.’

NAHCO described itself as a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training.

