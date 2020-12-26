NAFOWA commissions ultra-modern creche at Bauchi NAF base

As part of its social responsibility to the host community, Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), has built and commissioned an ultramodern Creche at the NAF Base, in Bauchi.

While commissioning the school, NAFOWA President who is also the wife of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar, commended the Bauchi chapter of the Association for achieving the feat within just nine weeks.

She said that the school, ‘Little Angles,’ will go a long way in promoting education among children of Officers and Men of the Force as well as other individuals who may have interest in using the school for their children.

The NAFOWA President said that, “The occasion that brought us here today is indeed an epoch making one. The commissioning of the newly built and well furnished NAFOWA Little Angles School, NAF Base Bauchi. It is the First of its kind in this Base and this school which has been a dream has finally come true.”

She added that, “I am so proud of what has been achieved in this beautiful edifice by the Chairperson NAFOWA Special Operations Command, Mrs Jummai Ohwo. When she intimated me about building a school in Bauchi, I was excited as the value this school will add to this environment cannot be over emphasized”.

“In my excitement, I also wondered if it was achievable considering the general economic downturn experienced around the world, which was even complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown”, she said.

Hafsat Abubakar however said that, “But in a tenacious and dedicated manner and in nine short weeks, with the maximum moral and financial support of the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, this beautiful project has been achieved and hereby delivered today by Mrs Jummai Ohwo for commissioning. This is highly commendable and worthy of emulation I congratulate and thank them both for this great vision and this huge investment in the education of our children and little ones”.

According to her, education is a great passion of NAFOWA stressing that Creche, Nursery and Primary Schools are the hallmark programmes all across the geopolitical zones of the nation.

She stressed that, “and We are committed to providing quality education to children in a safe and secured environment and we do all this in service to humanity.”

She also said that the addition of another NAFOWA Little Angels School in NAF Base Bauchi is indeed another beautiful feather to the Association’s cap while expressing optimism that the investment which has been planted today will definitely yield great fruits in this generation and subsequent ones to come.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of NAFOWA, in Bauchi State, Jummai Ohwo, said that her drive to establish the school was because despite the infrastructure that are in the NAF Base, it still lacked a creche.

She said that: “The Nigerian Air Force Base Bauchi which was established in 2016 to further improve the already existing security architecture in the North East of Nigeria, is located at the Sir Abubakar Tarawa Balewa International Airport and houses many NAF personnels and their families”.

Jummai Owho added that, “The social amenities on the Base include: Hospital, Mini market, Messes and Primary School but lack a kindergarten school. Personnel families have to travel about 35 kms to access this vital stage of learning for their children” .

She stressed that, “As we are all aware, Education is the most powerful tool that can make most of our dreams come true. Education is therefore a necessity and an investment that must be embraced with the seriousness it deserves.”

Jummai Ohwo further said that the NAFOWA Little Angels Bauchi is an L-shaped block housing the Head teacher’s office, Staff Office, 5 classrooms, sickbay, changing room, computer room, toilet facility and a beautiful landscape.

She added that the school is furnished with modern learning tools and “we indeed look forward to having children from this school make us proud parents in the nearest future due to excellent record.”

