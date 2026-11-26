Former African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy national chairman for the North-East, Nafiu Bala, has announced plans to begin his presidential campaign next week, with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar being considered for the position of director-general of his campaign council.

Bala said Atiku could be appointed to lead the campaign if he formally returns to the ADC, amid the ongoing leadership dispute within the party.

“We are starting our presidential campaign next week. Nobody will attack us because Nigerians love us,” he said.

The former ADC chieftain made the remarks during an interview, dismissing concerns about possible attacks against his campaign and expressing confidence in the support of Nigerians for his political movement.

His announcement comes weeks after a Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that overturned key decisions taken by the ADC’s Mark-led caretaker committee, further complicating the party’s leadership crisis.

On November 5, 2026, Justice Peter Lifu nullified the caretaker committee and invalidated its decisions, including the process through which Atiku emerged as the ADC’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The court also ruled that a resignation letter allegedly signed by Bala was not sufficient evidence that he had genuinely relinquished his position as the party’s deputy national chairman.

The judgment followed a suit Bala instituted at the Federal High Court in Abuja in September 2025, seeking to prevent David Mark and other members of the party’s interim leadership from presenting themselves as its national officers.

He had challenged Mark’s emergence as national chairman and the appointment of Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary following Ralph Nwosu’s resignation.