2026 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) will open in Enugu on Saturday, November 21, with Federal Government promising a bigger celebration of Nigeria’s cultural diversity, creativity and economic potential following the postponement of the 2025 edition.

The eight-day festival, organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in collaboration with the Enugu State Government, will run until November 28 at the Enugu International Conference Centre and Michael Okpara Square.

Themed ‘Connected Culture’, the festival is expected to bring together participating states, traditional institutions, artists, young creatives, entrepreneurs and development partners for cultural performances, competitions, exhibitions, indigenous games and engagements aimed at promoting Nigeria’s creative economy.

The event will open with a Grand Cultural Parade and Procession of Participating States, featuring traditional costumes, indigenous music, dance and diverse cultural expressions showcasing the country’s rich heritage and cultural identities.

Speaking ahead of the festival, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, said this year’s edition would be bigger and more engaging, following the postponement of the previous edition in 2025.

Barrister Musawa explained that the decision to postpone last year’s festival was informed by the need to demonstrate solidarity with Nigerians affected by insecurity, stressing that Federal Government considered it inappropriate to celebrate while some communities were mourning.

“Last year, we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone NAFEST out of empathy, respect and solidarity with families and communities affected by insecurity across the country. It was more respectful and responsible to pause than to celebrate at a time when many citizens were grieving,” she said.

The Minister added that the festival remained an important instrument for national integration, social cohesion and projecting Nigeria’s positive image to the international community.

“Today, we return stronger. NAFEST has always played a powerful role in nation-building. It brings Nigerians together, strengthens social cohesion, and projects a different and more accurate picture of Nigeria, a picture of unity, inclusiveness, hospitality and national confidence,” she stated.

Activities lined up for the festival include: Jollof Wars, Dance-Off Naija, Sing-Off Naija, Swag Show, Naija Home Makeover and Culture Quiz, alongside traditional wrestling, Dambe, archery, Ayo and other indigenous games. Children and young people will also participate in storytelling, essay writing, arts and crafts, and cultural knowledge competitions.

The festival will equally feature the NAFEST Culture Market, which will operate daily to provide artisans, fashion designers and small businesses opportunities to showcase and sell Nigerian arts, textiles, fashion and locally manufactured products. The Career Centre and Creative Hustle workshops will also equip emerging creatives and young people with skills and opportunities to build sustainable careers and businesses.

Another major attraction will be the NAFEST Colloquium, which will bring together government representatives, investors, financial institutions and creative industry leaders to examine financing opportunities, investment prospects and strategies for expanding Nigeria’s creative economy.

Excited by the development, NCAC Director-General Obi Asika called on Nigerians to participate actively in the festival, describing culture as a major national asset and economic opportunity.

“Our culture is our identity, our strength and our opportunity. NAFEST Enugu 2026 invites every Nigerian to celebrate who we are, showcase our creativity, and unlock the immense potential of our cultural heritage. Come to Enugu and be part of the experience,” he said.