NAFEST 2022: NCAC boss lauds Sanwo-0lu for transforming National Stadium to festival city

The National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), has commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the recent facelift of the National Stadium in Surulere for the 2022 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

Though, eyes may not readily see the changes from the gates of gigantic stadium, abandoned and left to run rot, but a drive to the soccer laboratory facilities at National Institute for Sports (NIS), domcilied inside the stadium, presents impressive and colourful features of the facilities, a transformative connect between cultural tourism and sports, a message the governor of Lagos State intends to also showcase as destination offerings even after the festival.

From the lodging facilities of NIS, to about five mini stadia originally conceived for training and other sports games, the splash of colourful paints, artistic works display and renovations of toilets and recreation areas, signposts the a great outing for Nigeria’s biggest cultural tourism extravaganza, which may break the over four years records of Governor Wike of Rivers State, who deployed the greatest incentives and enabling environment when River hosted the NAFEST in year 2019. The 36 states of the Federation are expected in the city of Lagos, from November 7 to 13.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-general of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (NCC), was in Lagos over the weekend, running rings with Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs Uzumat Akinbile-Yusuf, directing and driving the renewal process festival choice grounds and also powering the values which cultural tourism can bring to infrastructural maintenance architecture and usage.

Runsewe and Akinbile-Yusuf are also repositioning security for the festival, and with thousands of cultural delegations and troupes from the 36 states, Lagos State, known for massive investment in security architecture, there is no doubt Governor Sanwo-0lu has found powerful willing destination marketers in Runsewe, supported by Pharmacist Akinbile, with Eko NAFEST, expected to showcase the culture and economic investment opportunities in the city of aquatic splendour.

Governor Sanwo-0lu is planning a special media tour to officially unveil transformation of the Sports City’s capacity to provide revenue yielding opportunities for outdoor events on sports, culture and tourism.

The Minister Sports, Sunday Dare may headline the media tour to what may be end up as cultural festival city at the abandoned stadium in the heart of Lagos in Surulere.