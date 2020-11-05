NAFDAC warns traders against using sniper to preserve foodstuffs

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has again warned the general public that the use of Sniper and all other brands of ‘’Dichlorvos’’ (DDVP) in the preservation of foodstuffs has health implications that can lead to death.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye said that despite several warnings by the Agency, some traders had continued to misuse and misapply the banned agrochemical to preserve foodstuffs, thereby endangering the lives of unsuspecting consumers.

Professor Adeyeye reiterated the dangers inherent in the continuous misuse and misapplication of Sniper and other brands of Dichlorvos by the general public, especially grain merchants, beans aggregators and dried fish sellers.

According to her, the continuous misuse of these dangerous agrochemicals for the preservation of foodstuffs has health implications with symptoms such as weakness, headache, tightness in the chest, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, eye pain, runny nose convulsions, low blood pressure, and possibly death.

She declared that NAFDAC had put in place some regulatory measures against misuse and misapplication of this hazardous agrochemical, including the immediate ban on the importation and manufacture of Sniper and all other Dichlorvos in 100ml pack size only as well the hawking and sale of Crop Protection Products in the open market and supermarkets in the country.

Professor Adeyeye said the agency would continue its massive sensitisation workshops for agrochemical deals in collaboration with relevant stakeholders on the safe and responsible use of crop protection products on agricultural commodity storage in seven locations across the country when the condition is more favourable.

According to her, the main uses of Dichlorvos (DDVP) are for insect control in food storage areas, greenhouses, and barns, and for parasite control in livestock, insisting that Dichlorvos is generally not used on outdoor crops.

