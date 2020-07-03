NAFDAC warns pharmacies, others in Rivers against sale of expired, unregistered products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Rivers Zonal office, has warned pharmacies and shop owners in the state against the sale of expired and unregistered products.

The warning is in a statement issued by the state Coordinator, Chinelo Ejeh, on Friday.

Ejeh stated that officials of the agency in Rivers had been mopping up unregistered hand sanitisers found in supermarkets, pharmacies, and other selling outlets.

She said that the agency would sanction any outlet that has expired product(s), adding that COVID-19 lockdown should not be an excuse to sell expired products that would be harmful to the people.

She noted that “NAFDAC in Rivers has continued to carry out its regulatory activities, even during the state’s lockdown as an essential service provider, in conformity with the COVID-19 protocol.

“The aim is to ensure that loopholes are not created for fake and unwholesome products to thrive.”

She called on the public to always avail the agency with relevant information that would lead to saving lives.

In a related development, NAFDAC officials in Delta had visited 35 pharmacies and patent medicine outlets where unregistered hand sanitisers – Orezi hand sanitizer — were mopped up.

The state Coordinator, Jude Ndekile, said in a statement that the manufacturer of the unregistered sanitiser had been tracked down.

Ndekile noted that the case file had been handed over to Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Asaba unit of the agency for further action.

(NAN)

