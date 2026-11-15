NAFDAC slashes registration fees by 50% for small businesses

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reduced product registration fees by 50 per cent for companies with five or fewer employees in a move aimed at easing the regulatory burden on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Director-General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, announced the intervention at the SMEDAN–NAFDAC Summit in Lagos, assuring small business operators of the regulator’s commitment to supporting business growth while protecting consumers from unsafe and substandard products.

She said other measures introduced to support MSMEs included online registration through the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS), a dedicated Small Business Support Desk, expedited laboratory analysis, decentralised registration through zonal offices, and approval for similar low-risk products manufactured in common or shared facilities.

Adeyeye, in a statement signed by Sayo Akintola, NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, acknowledged that registration costs, bureaucratic delays and documentation requirements had discouraged some entrepreneurs from formalising their businesses.

She, however, stressed that NAFDAC’s responsibility was to guide manufacturers towards producing safe and quality products, rather than frustrate their operations.

She advised entrepreneurs to deal directly with the Agency instead of relying on unrecognised consultants and agents, expressing concern over reports that some business owners had paid millions of naira for services available at much lower official rates.

The Director-General identified incomplete documentation, inadequate product labelling and manufacturing facilities not ready for inspection as some of the major causes of registration delays.

On export opportunities, she said Nigerian products, including processed foods, spices, cocoa and cashew derivatives, shea products, herbal preparations and cosmetics, had significant potential in international markets.

She noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which provides access to a market of more than one billion people, offered enormous opportunities for Nigerian MSMEs to expand their businesses.

However, she warned that contamination, poor packaging and the absence of appropriate registration and certification had led to the rejection of Nigerian consignments at foreign ports, resulting in financial losses for exporters and damage to the country’s reputation.

To address these challenges, NAFDAC provides export certification, technical support and free or highly subsidised laboratory testing for registered exporters who cooperate with the Agency. The tests include analyses for mycotoxins, pesticide residues and heavy metals.

Adeyeye urged manufacturers to register their products early, renew approvals before expiration and maintain quality at every stage of production, from raw material sourcing to packaging and distribution.

She also cautioned against bypassing regulatory procedures and making improper payments, urging business owners to report any demands for unauthorised payments.

“Compliance is not the end of the entrepreneurial journey; it is the passport that allows a product made in Nigeria to be trusted at home and respected abroad,” she said.