NAFDAC seals Chinese supermarkets, others in Abuja for selling unregistered, harmful products

Adam Mosadioluwa
NAFDAC personnel at a supermarket in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two Chinese supermarkets and eight cosmetics shops in Abuja for selling unregistered and harmful products.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the agency said the enforcement in Jabi District and Wuse Market followed consumer complaints and surveillance operations.

Officials discovered food items labelled only in Chinese and cosmetics without proper registration, in violation of NAFDAC’s regulations on sale, distribution and labelling.

The supermarkets, located on Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street, were closed for breaching the agency’s labelling policy, which requires English translations for all products sold in the Nigerian market.

NAFDAC noted that the action was part of efforts to protect public health and curb the circulation of products that endanger consumers.

The statement reads, “NAFDAC Seals Chinese Supermarkets and Cosmetics Shops in Abuja for Selling Unregistered and Harmful Products

“NAFDAC has sealed two Chinese supermarkets in Jabi District and eight cosmetics shops in Wuse Market, Abuja, for violating regulations on the sale, distribution, and labelling of regulated products.

“The supermarkets, located on Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street, were shut down following consumer complaints and surveillance, which confirmed the sale of unregistered food items labelled only in Chinese, in breach of NAFDAC’s labelling policy, which requires English translations for the Nigerian market.”

