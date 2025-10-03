NAFDAC seals Chinese supermarkets, others in Abuja for selling unregistered, harmful products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two Chinese supermarkets and eight cosmetics shops in Abuja for selling unregistered and harmful products.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the agency said the enforcement in Jabi District and Wuse Market followed consumer complaints and surveillance operations.

Officials discovered food items labelled only in Chinese and cosmetics without proper registration, in violation of NAFDAC’s regulations on sale, distribution and labelling.

The supermarkets, located on Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street, were closed for breaching the agency’s labelling policy, which requires English translations for all products sold in the Nigerian market.

NAFDAC noted that the action was part of efforts to protect public health and curb the circulation of products that endanger consumers.

