NAFDAC raises alarm over social media impostors

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against using her social media accounts such as Facebook and LinkedIn, to ask for money in exchange for employment and other favours.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said the agency will never request gratification to carry out its mandate.

She said: “This is a security breach. NAFDAC and the DG will never request gratification to carry out its mandate.

“As a result of this social media account of the DG will no longer be in use until further notice.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to exercise due caution and report such activity to EFCC (+2348093322644) or the Department of State Services (+2349153391309) in Nigeria. For international, call UK Interpol (+447971153192) or US Federal Bureau of Investigation (+18002255324).”