NAFDAC raises alarm over social media impostors

Latest News
By Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja. 
NAFDAC social media impostors,NAFDAC, Rivers,
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against using her social media accounts such as Facebook and LinkedIn, to ask for money in exchange for employment and other favours.
The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.
Adeyeye said the agency will never request gratification to carry out its mandate.
She said: “This is a security breach. NAFDAC and the DG will never request gratification to carry out its mandate.
“As a result of this social media account of the DG will no longer be in use until further notice.
“Members of the public are hereby advised to exercise due caution and report such activity to EFCC  (+2348093322644) or the Department of State Services  (+2349153391309) in Nigeria. For international, call UK Interpol (+447971153192) or US Federal Bureau of Investigation (+18002255324).”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Popular Crossdresser, James Brown’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor,  popularly known as James Brown,  has set the Internet ablaze after his sexual intimacy video with a lady surfaced online…

Nigerian Workers Condition Worse Than 10 Years Ago — NLC 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the federal and state governments, and all employers of labour in the country to pursue a decent work agenda…

How Gas Flaring Harms Health, Climate And Environment In Niger Delta Community

For about six decades, oil exploration has been going on in the Niger Delta region. And it has brought spin-offs like gas flaring – which devastates the environment and health of people…

PDP Crisis Will Be Over Soon ― Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed the conviction that the feud within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon become a thing of the past…

EDITORIAL: Increasing Cases Of Child Molestation

One of the societal vices currently signposting the virtual erosion of moral values in Nigeria is the increasing cases of child molestation. Hardly does a day pass without reported incidents of one form of child abuse or the other…

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria health authorities urged to make concerted efforts towards achieving UHC 

Latest News

Probe: Oyo Assembly faults EFCC’s invitation to members

Latest News

Niger gov’s wife charges parents on girl-child education

Latest News

ITF/NECA graduates 50 Bauchi youths trained on ICT, vocational skills

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More