NAFDAC raises alarm over social media impostors

Popular Crossdresser, James Brown’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online
Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has set the Internet ablaze after his sexual intimacy video with a lady surfaced online…
Nigerian Workers Condition Worse Than 10 Years Ago — NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the federal and state governments, and all employers of labour in the country to pursue a decent work agenda…
How Gas Flaring Harms Health, Climate And Environment In Niger Delta Community
For about six decades, oil exploration has been going on in the Niger Delta region. And it has brought spin-offs like gas flaring – which devastates the environment and health of people…
PDP Crisis Will Be Over Soon ― Gov Diri
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed the conviction that the feud within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon become a thing of the past…
EDITORIAL: Increasing Cases Of Child Molestation
One of the societal vices currently signposting the virtual erosion of moral values in Nigeria is the increasing cases of child molestation. Hardly does a day pass without reported incidents of one form of child abuse or the other…