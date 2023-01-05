NAFDAC procures $2,451,000 worth scanners to test drug quality

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has disclosed that it has procured no fewer than 43 Truscan scanning equipment worth $2,451,000 to check the quality and quantity of drugs produced and imported to the country.

It also said it will reach World Health Organization Maturity Level IV(ML4) and World Listed Authority (WLA) Status latest by first quarter of 2024 as its new initiative to enable Global trade of Nigerian-made pharmaceuticals through collaborative registration with other regulatory agencies, among others.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye in her Second Term Resumption Speech further said the new initiative will also enable the agency to attain Vaccine Lot Release ML4 to position Nigeria strategically for vaccine manufacturing.

According to Adeyeye: “It will ensures Good Manufacturing Practice of Nigeria Vaccine Company and assures quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines manufactured in Nigeria or imported

“Establishes Vaccine Clinical Trial Research and Service Pipeline for the Local Manufacturer, Create Office of Women’s Health Office and Understudy drug, cosmetics, and food products that affect women, the unborn and the child”.

Adeyeye while giving account of her first tenure in office boasted that her leadership has transformed NAFDAC from distress to revenue generating agency in five years.

“Debt of 3.02 billion naira inherited was paid off within my first year in office. The sum of about 180 million naira were discovered to be fictitious

“on beetter financial management. The IGR have tripled to 2.5 billion naira. User fees have more than doubled to 15 billion naira.

“From 2019 to Date: International Partners funding (Cash and Technical Support) received amounted to $3,927,186.00. These funds are currently being utilized for specified purposes”.

Adeyeye also said NAFDAC was reorganized and more directorates created from 13 to 27 for effective management





“Established a continuous training culture in customer-centric Quality Management System (QMS) for all NAFDAC mandates.

“Accreditation on QMS (ISO 8001-2015) in 2019 and yearly re-accreditation since that time. More motivated staff through trainings and better emoluments.

“The better financial management enabled improvement of infrastructures and building of State offices and laboratories in Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Ogun, Kwara, Osun and Ebonyi; plus, Ports Inspection Directorate Airport NAHCO Office and Yaba Drug Laboratory are completed or near completion respectively to meet WHO specifications.

Adeyeye also disclosed that over 140 New Utility Vehicles were procured for Inspection and other activities with over 5 billion naira worth of laboratory equipment.

“Scheme and Condition of Service were instituted for the first time in the history of the Agency – currently awaiting approval by The Head of Service.

“Lopsidedness in hiring of new staff was remedied with the FCC Compliance Certificate on File. Established palpable and sustained collaborations with sister agencies such as PCN, NHREC, NCDC, NPHCDA, FCCPC, SON, etc.), with some supported with Memorandum of Understanding.