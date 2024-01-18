DIRECTOR-GENERAL of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has reiterated the need for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures to achieve best practices.

She spoke at the 2024 training of ports inspection directorate priority clients on Ports Inspection Data Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) platform.

In a statement by the Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, the NAFDAC boss, speaking through the Director, Ports Inspection Directorate of the agency, Dr Abimbola Adegboye, espoused the need for the industry operators to be highly proficient in the use of ports inspection data platform developed by NAFDAC for ease of doing business.

Adeyeye noted that the training programme on port clearance procedures using PIDCARMS platform for the esteemed stakeholders and priority clients is of significant importance as the agency aims to provide crucial insights and guidance on the utilisation of the optimised PIDCARMS for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures.

She stated that as valued stakeholders and priority clients, their participation in the training signifies their commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements and best practices within the industry.

She declared that membership of the priority client platform is not automatic and urged the operator to show commitment and remain above board to enjoy the benefits, which include 24-hour attention on the platform, self-assessment and costing options as well as the privilege of customised email access on the PIDCARMS platform to sort out unique business challenges.

Adeyeye encouraged the trainees to take the advantage to serve as a platform for building and strengthening relationships, fostering collaboration and ultimately contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of port clearance operations.

Consequently, a certificate of participation for each of the no fewer than 150 top priority clients was issued. Also, for the very first time, best performing clients in four categories were awarded to the winners from the nominees whose performances were outstanding and who distinguished themselves and supported NAFDAC in its quest for a seamless system.

