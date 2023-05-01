The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control(NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye have disclosed her Agency has started investigating and responding immediately to the news of recalled Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities.

A statement by the Agency said: “Tomorrow, May 2,2023, NAFDAC’s Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate will randomly sample Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate samples from the markets.

“The compound of interest is ethylene oxide, so the Director, Food Lab Services Directorate has been engaged. He is working on the methodology for the analysis.

“It should be noted that Indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC.

“What we are doing is an extra caution to ensure that the product is not smuggled in, and if so, our post-marketing surveillance would detect it.

“We also want to be sure that the spices used for the Indomie and other noodles in Nigeria are tested. That is what NAFDAC Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN) and Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) are doing this week at the production facilities and in the market, respectively. Thank you.

“The public will be duly updated with the outcomes of the investigation.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE