It was a groundbreaking research feat for Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, as the university received the approval of the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC), for its GLOCOZIL medicine for the treatment of diabetes.

In what turned out to be double wins, the university also got the rights of production and patents of the medicine, GLUCOZIL.

According to the Head of the Department of Pharmacology, and Sub-Dean, of Basic Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, of the institution, Dr. Jonathan Emeka Emordi, GLUCOZIL is a natural product that is prepared for the treatment of diabetes mellitus.

GLUCOZIL as a natural product is manufactured to cause a regeneration of the beta cells that have been destroyed. If the product is used for a very long period, it will not only manage diabetes but cure it completely.

Emordi also indicated that GLUCOZIL, which can be used for the management, treatment and cure of diabetes, has bonus clinical indications for the treatment of BPH, commonly known as Enlarged prostate. “In my analysis of the product, it was discovered that it has the capacity to shrink the prostate so that surgical operations can be avoided.

“The product is scientifically tested, right dose confirmed, safety proven in both humans and animals. It is also capable of flushing the human system. Simply put, it is a detoxifier. It has strong anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activities which makes it an immune booster.”

While commending Emordi, the Acting Vice Chancellor of AAU, Professor Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, said the management was happy with the feat achieved at the College of Medicine and the Department of Pharmacology.

“We are proud of the ranking of our scholars who are determined to excel, do us proud despite the various human and environmental challenges. Management is proud of Dr. Emordi and I enjoin other scholars to see his achievement as motivation for them to break new grounds and open new frontiers of knowledge and innovation for the further progress of this University in the super highway of teaching, research and community service,” he said.

