NAF troops foil ambush, kill bandits in gun duel in Kaduna ― Spokesperson

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
NAF, Tucano fighter jets, troops kill bandits
NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola

Troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment has foiled an ambush set up by a group of over 100 armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola.

He said that the operation was executed on Saturday during which the gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush after killing dozens of the bandits in the process.

He, however, regretted that some NAF personnel died during the operation while a few others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He explained that the injured personnel were currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna State.

According to him, “the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls peaceful repose.”

He further added that the CAS, who had already visited the injured personnel in the hospital has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.

