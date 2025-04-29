NAF trains army personnel on aviation fuel handling

The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) has launched a specialised training programme in Aviation Fuel Handling and Administration for personnel of the Nigerian Army Aviation, with the objective of enhancing their proficiency in the safe and efficient handling of aviation fuel.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the initiative was a key step towards fostering greater inter-service collaboration and improving joint operational effectiveness between the Nigerian Army and the Air Force.

According to the statement, “this technical training course is a significant stride in capacity building, designed to equip participants with the requisite knowledge and hands-on skills for managing Aviation Bulk Fuel Installations, conducting aircraft fuelling operations, ensuring aviation fuel quality control, operating bowsers, and executing other critical tasks that support the operational readiness of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

“The training objective reflects the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, whose commitment to deliberate, mission-oriented training underscores the strategic importance of Logistics support in successful military operations.

“The CAS expressed optimism that such initiatives will further reinforce the effectiveness of joint operations and enhance national defence capabilities.”

