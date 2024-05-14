Nigerian Air Force (NAF) High Command on Tuesday rolled out activities to commemorate its 60th Anniversary celebration scheduled to hold from 23rd to 25th May 2024 in Abuja and Kaduna, with some preceding activities holding across NAF units in the country.

Addressing Defence Correspondents in Abuja on the activities lined up for the Anniversary, Chairman Organising Committee for the event, Air Marshal Michael Ekwueme said that the Diamond jubilee anniversary was not only a time for celebration but also a moment for deep reflection on its accomplishments, challenges and charting the way forward.

The Organizing Committee Chairman who was flanked by Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet over 2,000 participants were being expected at the Conference and exhibition as well as, over 30 air forces and 10 chiefs of air staff, 40 exhibitors including major defence and aerospace players such as Airbus, Embraer, Diamond Aircraft, HAVELSAN, Jet Aviation, and DICON.

According to him, “Throughout our rich history, the NAF has overcome numerous obstacles, adapted to evolving threats and subsequently emerged stronger and more resilient.

“There is no doubt that the Service has grown over the years into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond. The NAF has continued to fulfil its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of our dear nation through effective application of air power.

“It is pertinent to note that the NAF has made appreciable progress and significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian assistance, peace-keeping operations, as well as restoration and sustenance of democracy in the African continent.”

While further explaining that the Service had also made giant strides in the area of Research & Development. he pointed out that It was only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements of the past 6 decades.

According to him, “the theme of the celebration is “Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security.

“This is in line with one of the key enablers of the Chief of the Air Staff’s Command Philosophy which is prioritising research and development, leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

“This year’s theme is aimed at building on partnerships to address contemporary security challenges not only in the country, but across the African region.

“To mark this year’s celebration, a series of activities have been lined up to enlighten the citizens of the contributions of the NAF in enhancing the security of our dear nation.

“Some activities will occur simultaneously in NAF units across the country. These include medical outreaches to various host communities tomorrow Wednesday 15 May, 2024; followed by Juma’at prayers on Friday 17 May, 2024 in all NAF units. On Saturday, 18 May, 2024, there will be an outreach by the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) in Abuja.

He explained that due to the emphasis on R&D in the NAF, there would be an Inter-Command Research and Development Competition on the same Saturday 18 May, 2024 here in Abuja.

According to him, “The public will witness innovative solutions and projects undertaken and supported by the NAF leadership led by Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar. There will also be a Golf Kitty on Saturday 18 May 2024 at NAF Base Bill Clinton Drive Abuja.

“There will be an Inter-Denominational Church Service on 19 May, 2024 in all NAF bases. On May 20, 2024, there will be the unveiling of the newly licensed NAF Micro Finance Bank and the commissioning of several projects completed by the current leadership of the NAF in Abuja.

He added that the Third African Air Forces Forum, Conference, and Exhibition would take place from 23 to 24 May 2024 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to him, “we are expecting over 2,000 participants at the Conference and exhibition, over 30 air forces and 10 chiefs of air staff, 40 exhibitors including major defence and aerospace players such as Airbus, Embraer, Diamond Aircraft, HAVELSAN, Jet Aviation, and of course our own DICON.

“There will also be an Inter-Command NAF Combat Sports Competition, on 24 May, at the newly completed and soon-to-be-commissioned NAF Base, Sports complex Asokoro, Abuja; the complex being one of the projects to be commissioned on 20 May.

“The highpoint of the NAF Sixtieth Anniversary Celebration will be on Saturday, 25 May 2024 when we will feature a Ceremonial Parade, Aerial display and Flying out of retired senior officers of 37 and 38 Regular Courses.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

He Commended the supportive roles of the media to the NAF in its operational activities over the years and assured that it would never been taken for granted