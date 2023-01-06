NAF seeks media cooperations as new spokesperson, Magida assumes duty

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja

The Nigerian Force, NAF,   on Friday urged for more  cooperations  froin the in the renewed efforts of the Nation’s Armed Forces To to tackle  the security challenges facing the country.

The New Director of  Public Relations  and  Information,  DOPRI INAF, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigide gave the charge during a brief  handover by the Former Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet to the NQew Spokesperson in Abuja with a p,ledge to ensure a  robust relationship between the media and the Service

According to him, “bearing in mind the security challenges  the Nationn is facing now, NAF and the media must work together  as partners in efforts to end the insurgency activities in the country which will be anchored on trust and respect.”

The New Spokesperson who  noted that that he was fully aware of the responsibilities of his office in which   is to project the operational engagement and other activities of the Nigerian Air Force with the aim of galvanizing support and goodwill for the Nigerian Air Force to striving to project Airpower to conquer the mirage security challenges facing the Nation  stated that he would the full support of the Media in carrying out the enormous task ahead of him .

He assured that the Directorate  under his watch would  continue  to use the media space to enhance National Security in Nigeria.

While appreciating the immediate predecessor and the staff of Directorate’s contributions for the feat achieved so far especially in Operations of the Service  pledged  that he would consolidate on the achievements  and urged them to continue to be deligent in their day to day activities for optimal performances

 

He thanked the Nigerian Chief Of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao  and President Mohamod Buharifor the honour and privilege accorded  him in appointing him as NAF spokesperson.
with a promise to live up to expectations of projecting the visson and the mission of the Service

Earlier, the Former NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet  who  now the  Commander 551 NAF Station, Jos. had thanked the media for the support given to him throughout his stay as NAF Spokesperson and urged  the media to accord the New Spokesperson more support for a successful tenure.

You might also like
Latest News

Tinubu to youths: We’ll make you job creators, not job seekers

Latest News

3 die, 7 injured in Ogun auto crash

Latest News

Ondo prospective voters besiege wards for PVC collection

Latest News

Hike in fuel prices: NMDPRA seals 13 filling stations in A’Ibom

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More