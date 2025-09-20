NAF operations drive up oil output, curb economic sabotage in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation DELTA SAFE (AC OPDS) under the 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt, says it has strengthened efforts to protect Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and curb oil theft and illegal refining.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, the renewed push followed the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, for air components to increase operational tempo across all theatres.

The update came during a periodic briefing by the Commander, AC OPDS, Group Captain Abdulafeez Opaleye, who said daily helicopter patrols across several Niger Delta states have disrupted access to pipelines, illegal refineries, and logistics hubs. He noted that industry data links these efforts to a rebound in national oil output.

“The NAF’s presence above the mangrove, riverine, and coastal terrain is now a critical defense of Nigeria’s economic lifeline,” Opaleye said.

Between May and August 2025, AC OPDS conducted surveillance and armed reconnaissance missions across Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states. These operations led to the destruction of dozens of illegal refining sites, militant camps, cooking tanks, and reservoirs, as well as the exposure of oil theft networks.

“Each mission not only degraded criminal capacity, but also reinforced deterrence, making it riskier and less profitable for saboteurs to operate,” the statement added.

The NAF linked these operations to rising oil output, noting that in July 2025, Nigeria’s total production, including condensates, averaged 1.71 million barrels per day, with crude alone at 1.51 million barrels per day. This marked a steady increase compared to earlier in the year, largely due to improved security in the Niger Delta.

Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), Air Vice Marshal Francis Edosa, also shared operational figures from May to July 2025: 117 missions, 189 sorties, 192 flight hours, over 60,000 litres of Jet A-1 fuel consumed, and the destruction of 25 cooking tanks, 11 reservoirs, and three drums used in illegal refining.

“These actions have proven that kinetic and intelligence-driven air operations can yield both security and economic dividends,” the statement said.

The NAF reaffirmed its commitment to stabilising the Niger Delta, protecting national oil revenue, and keeping the airspace secure for legitimate activities.

