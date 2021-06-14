NAF College of Nursing to commence National Diploma programmes

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval for the commencement of National Diploma (ND) in Nursing Training at the Nigerian Air Force College of Nursing (NAFCON) Kaduna with effect from January 2021.

Director, of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet stated this in a statement issued by him and made available to Journalists at the weekend in Kaduna.

The statement added that the approval implies that NAFCON will terminate the 3 years nursing training and switch to National Diploma (ND) in general Nursing, adding that Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has included NAFCON in its year 2022 brochure for candidates.

“Consequently, all candidates seeking admission into NAFCON for 2021/2022 academic session would now go through the University Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB to be eligible for admission into ND General Nursing,” the statement maintained.

It may be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in October 2019, commissioned the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) at the NAF Base, Kaduna.

The School, which has 3 colleges within its span of control, including NAFCON, is tasked with the initial training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services.

The School also organizes upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF Medical Services personnel aimed at exposing them to global best practices in aviation medicine.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation,” said Air Coomodore Edward Gbakwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF.

