NAF chief warns intruders, reaffirms commitment to securing Nigeria’s airspace

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Wednesday warned the nation’s enemies to stay away from its airspace as he reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s airspace and protecting lives and property across the country.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, who handed down the warning in Abuja while speaking during the Second Quarter Route March of the Service, declared that the protection of all Nigerians was the NAF’s highest priority.

According to him, “we will continue to defend every inch of our nation’s airspace and stand firm in joint operations to protect lives and property across the country,” he declared. “Rest assured that your security is not just an obligation, it is our utmost priority.”

“To the enemies of our nation, know this: there will be no hiding place for those who threaten the peace and stability of Nigeria. We are coming for you. We will find you and take you out.”

While noting that the journey towards national security and lasting peace is marked by challenges and obstacles, the NAF emphasised the significance of troops’ resilience in defeating the country’s adversaries.

According to him, “be that as it may, those who persevere, who stay the course with discipline, focus, and resilience, will ultimately arrive at the destination. And that destination, ladies and gentlemen, is the place of victory.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support of the Armed Forces and his investment in operational effectiveness and personnel welfare.

According to him, “on behalf of the officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, I reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Air Marshal Abubakar emphasised the significance of physical fitness tests in the NAF, noting that physical fitness is no longer a matter of choice but a non-negotiable requirement.

According to him, “as a matter of policy, I have directed that all Performance Evaluation Reports must be accompanied by a Physical Fitness Test Certificate.”

“Furthermore, no personnel will be considered for promotion without being medically and physically fit.”

The CAS disclosed that he had approved the construction of modern sporting facilities across several NAF bases and the procurement of advanced gym equipment for over 22 units, which would soon be distributed and installed.

According to him, “let today’s route march be a reminder of who we are and what we stand for.”

“Let it rekindle our fighting spirit and reinforce our shared commitment to the defence of Nigeria. We are not just marching on roads, we are marching towards purpose, honour, and victory.”

