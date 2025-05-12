NAF begins aerial display rehearsals in Abuja, Lagos ahead 61st anniversary

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced aerial display rehearsals in Abuja and Lagos respectively ahead of the Service’s preparations for its 61st Anniversary celebration, scheduled for 23rd May this year.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the rehearsals were designed to enhance the spectacle of the celebration’s grand finale and to demonstrate the operational capabilities and professionalism of the Service.

It assured the members of the public, particularly residents of Abuja and Lagos, that there was no cause for alarm, as the aerial manoeuvres were being carried out with strict adherence to all necessary safety protocols.

According to it, “residents are kindly advised not to panic but to go about their normal activities, as the rehearsals are carefully planned and executed with strict adherence to safety standards,”

It expressed its appreciation to the public for their understanding and continued support as preparations continue for the milestone celebration.

