NAF airstrikes hit terrorists training ground in Lake Chad Region, kill several fighters 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has sustained its momentum in the fight against terrorism with a successful air interdiction mission targeting a major terrorist enclave, also used as a training ground, in Bukar Meram, on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

It explained that the operation which was conducted on Monday followed credible intelligence, resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists as well as the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.

It stated that the Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno, reinforcing NAF’s proactive posture in safeguarding civilian populations and critical territories.

The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Air Force remained resolute in its mandate to protect the sovereignty of the nation and ensure lasting peace and security across the Northeast and beyond.