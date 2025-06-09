Latest News

NAF airstrikes hit terrorists training ground in Lake Chad Region, kill several fighters 

Jacob Segun Olatunji

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has sustained its momentum in the fight against terrorism with a successful air interdiction mission targeting a major terrorist enclave, also used as a training ground, in Bukar Meram, on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno State. 

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

It explained that the operation which was conducted on Monday followed credible intelligence, resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists as well as the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.

It stated that the Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno, reinforcing NAF’s proactive posture in safeguarding civilian populations and critical territories. 

The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Air Force remained resolute in its mandate to protect the sovereignty of the nation and ensure lasting peace and security across the Northeast and beyond.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ActionAid Nigeria unveils strategy paper to combat poverty, injustice Mokwa flood: We stand in solidarity with victims’ families, residents — ActionAid Nigeria
Next Article FG distributes 10000 kits FG distributes 10,000 professional kits to midwives in Southeast

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×