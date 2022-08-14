NAF airstrike kills terrorists at gathering in Niger

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft at the weekend struck a terrorists’ gathering at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State after intelligence revealed that the terrorists had assembled for an important meeting hosted by Aminu Duniya, a Boko Haram terrorist commander.

It was gathered that Aminu Duniya was said to have invited the terrorists to his enclave at Kurebe to the meeting which obviously attracted numerous terrorists who came in large numbers on their motorbikes.

Competent security sources revealed that the air strike was successful and resulted in the death of many terrorists, saying that it remained unclear if Aminu Duniya was also neutralized in the strike.

It should be noted that Kurebe is a known terrorists haven as the local inhabitants of Kurebe have since vacated the villages in and around the area after the terrorists drove them away in 2021.

According to our source, the strike at Kurebe came barely hours after a coordinated joint air and ground operations, neutralized several terrorists operating around Damba – Galbi axis in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The activities of the terrorists continued to make life unbearable to locals in the area. So, when intelligence had revealed that the terrorists planned on overrunning a nearby village within the vicinity, the military saw that as an opportunity to surprise them”, the source added.

The source added that while Nigerian Army troops laid siege around the location, NAF aircraft were directed to the suspected location of the terrorists which was then attacked. Several terrorists were confirmed killed after the strike

No official statement from the Military High Command as at the Press time over the operation