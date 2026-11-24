The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has extended emergency agricultural support to 4,000 smallholder farmers affected by the 2026 rainy season floods in Ogun State to facilitate the recovery of damaged farms and restore agricultural livelihoods.

The beneficiaries comprise 2,800 rice farmers and 1,200 maize farmers, who are receiving fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides under the Fund’s Agricultural Emergency Intervention in Enterprise Recovery for Flood-Affected Smallholder Farmers.

Speaking at the flag-off of the intervention in Ogun State, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, represented by the Head of the Mechanisation Unit, Mr Olakunle Dabiri, said the programme was designed to help farmers recover from the losses suffered during the floods and prevent disruptions to subsequent farming seasons.

He explained that the intervention was part of the Fund’s commitment to strengthening agricultural resilience, protecting farmers’ livelihoods and supporting the Federal Government’s food security agenda under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the floods destroyed farmlands, damaged agricultural assets and threatened the incomes of smallholder farmers, making urgent intervention necessary to restore production.

“Without timely intervention, a disaster measured in days can easily become a crisis that lasts for seasons,” he said.

Ibrahim noted that the intervention was structured around three major components: needs assessment and data verification, emergency farm input support, and climate-smart recovery measures.

He said the needs assessment, conducted in collaboration with state governments, was aimed at identifying affected farmers, determining the extent of damage to their farms and ensuring that assistance reached verified beneficiaries.

On the climate-smart component, he explained that NADF would promote agricultural extension services, early-warning systems and capacity-building initiatives to improve farmers’ preparedness for future climate-related emergencies.

He stressed that transparency and accountability would remain central to the implementation of the programme.

“Every beneficiary under this programme will be properly verified, and a comprehensive database will be developed to ensure transparency and efficiency,” he said.

The NADF Executive Secretary added that the Fund’s digital monitoring and evaluation framework would be deployed to monitor input distribution, track farmers supported and assess the extent of agricultural recovery.

He said the intervention was expected to be completed within seven weeks, noting that timely delivery of farm inputs was critical to ensuring that affected farmers did not miss important production opportunities.

Emphasising the expected impact of the programme, Ibrahim said the success of the intervention would be measured by the restoration of farms and livelihoods rather than the volume of inputs distributed.

“The true measure of success will not be the quantity of inputs delivered. Rather, it will be seen in the fields restored to cultivation, the livelihoods rebuilt, the harvests secured, and the resilience strengthened across our farming communities,” he said.

He urged beneficiaries to use the agricultural inputs responsibly and adopt climate-smart farming practices to improve productivity and withstand future environmental shocks.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Bolu Omotowo, commended NADF for its continued support to farmers in the state, describing the intervention as an important contribution to the government’s efforts to improve agricultural productivity.

He said the programme complemented the agricultural development initiatives of Governor Dapo Abiodun, particularly efforts to improve farmers’ access to inputs, equipment and mechanisation services.

Omotowo recalled that NADF had distributed more than 20,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers in Ogun State about four months earlier, during the planting season.

He also disclosed that the state government had recently provided eight tractors to the state’s eight farm settlements, alongside tipping trailers, ploughs, harrows, maize planters and cassava planters.

According to him, the equipment was provided to encourage mechanised farming, reduce dependence on traditional cultivation methods and increase food production.

“This is to ensure that our farmers are no longer tilling the ground the old way and are beginning to incorporate mechanisation in their farming. This will indeed boost food productivity in our state and will also boost food productivity in Nigeria,” he said.

The commissioner, however, appealed to NADF and other development partners to expand agricultural interventions beyond rice, maize and cassava to accommodate other commodities cultivated in the state.

He specifically sought support for cotton farmers, noting that the commodity remained an important part of Ogun State’s agricultural production.

“We will be looking forward to support for our farmers that cultivate cotton, because our farmers cultivate cotton in Ogun State,” Omotowo said.

He assured that the distribution of the emergency inputs would be conducted transparently and urged farmers to make effective use of the support to rebuild their agricultural enterprises.

The intervention is expected to help the 4,000 beneficiaries restore their productive capacity, recover from flood-related losses and contribute to improved food production in Ogun State.