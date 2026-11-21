The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) is supporting 4,000 smallholder farmers affected by flooding in Ekiti State with emergency agricultural inputs to help restore their farms and improve food production.

The Ekiti State Government commended the intervention, describing it as a significant contribution to agricultural recovery, food security and the livelihoods of farming households.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, gave the commendation at the launch of the NADF Emergency Agricultural Recovery Intervention for 2026 rainy season flood-affected farmers at the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) Office, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Boluwade said recent flooding had disrupted farming activities, destroyed farmlands and crops, and adversely affected the livelihoods of many households.

He explained that the intervention would benefit 4,000 farmers, comprising 1,200 rice farmers and 2,800 maize farmers, who would receive improved seeds, NPK and urea fertilisers, as well as crop protection products.

The Special Adviser said the initiative was aligned with the Oyebanji administration’s agricultural development agenda, which recognised agriculture as a key driver of economic growth, food security, employment generation and poverty reduction.

He added that the state government remained committed to partnerships and programmes that improve farmers’ access to agricultural inputs, mechanisation, extension services and other support needed to transform the sector.

Boluwade assured NADF of the state’s cooperation and logistical support through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

He urged beneficiaries to use the inputs for their intended purposes and called on government officials, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in their distribution.

The governor’s aide expressed confidence that the intervention would restore farmers’ confidence, boost agricultural production and strengthen food security in Ekiti State and Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Muhammed Abu Ibrahim, represented by the Head of Strategy, Planning, Evaluation, Monitoring and Learning, Mrs Adebanke Fajana, said the programme was designed to restore the productive capacity of flood-affected farmers and strengthen the resilience of the country’s agricultural sector.

Ibrahim said the intervention covered six states across three geopolitical zones, namely Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom in the South-South, Ogun and Ekiti in the South-West, and Benue and Kogi in the North-Central.

He explained that rice farmers would benefit in four of the states, while farmers cultivating rice and maize would be supported in the two South-West states.

According to him, the intervention was informed by flood-risk warnings issued by relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency.

The NADF chief executive said the programme had three major components: assessment and verification of affected farmers, emergency agricultural input support, and climate-smart recovery measures.

He said the measures included the provision of improved seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products, alongside extension services, early-warning systems and other risk-management initiatives to improve farmers’ resilience to climate-related challenges.

Ibrahim disclosed that the intervention would be implemented within seven weeks, with beneficiaries verified and monitored through the Fund’s digital monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure transparency, accountability and effective delivery.

He said the framework would track the number of farmers supported, inputs distributed, farms replanted and agricultural production restored.

ALSO READ: UBEC hails Abia pupils for emerging overall champions in Qatar

The NADF chief executive also called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, financial institutions, farmer organisations and other stakeholders to protect farmers against climate-related challenges.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ekiti State Chapter, Mr Sunday Adekogbon, thanked the Federal Government, NADF and the state government for the intervention.

He expressed confidence that the support would enable farmers to contribute more effectively to food security and urged beneficiaries not to sell the inputs but to use them for their intended agricultural purposes.