The United States chapter of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has cautioned against the enthronement of godfather politics in Rivers State.

This admonition comes against the backdrop of the cold war between the state governor, Simi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement by the president of NADECO USA, Lloyd Ukwu, the coalition said the governor should be allowed to exercise the mandate given by the electorate in Rivers in the 2023 poll.

“Godfatherism, a nefarious practice wherein powerful individuals manipulate the political arena by handpicking less influential candidates to serve their interests, poses a grave threat to democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

“NADECO USA underscores the dire consequences of allowing such practices to take root in Nigeria, particularly in Rivers State, which include circumventing term limits, perpetuating power imbalances, and shielding individuals with dubious pasts from accountability,” NADECO stated.

It specifically appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Wike, who is the current Minister of Works, not to encourage godfatherism in the bid to control the soul of Rivers.

“NADECO USA urges the people of Rivers State to rally behind Governor Fubara and reject the machinations of those seeking to impose godfatherism upon them.

“The organization warns of the dire ramifications of succumbing to such political machinations, which threaten to erode the fabric of society and imperil the democratic experiment in Nigeria.

“NADECO USA hereby calls for the people of Rivers State to collectively and massively support the administration of Governor Fubara.

“Godfatherism must not only be stamped out in Rivers State but in the entire country and in our political and administrative systems.

“The tendencies create a wide range of problems in our politics and administration. This must be tackled head-on. The negative effects of godfatherism are abundantly clear, as evidenced by the erosion of electoral integrity, stifling of dissent, and the consolidation of power in the hands of a select few.

“NADECO USA calls for a united front against this practice, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the principles of democracy, accountability, and transparency.

“As Nigeria grapples with the scourge of godfatherism, NADECO USA remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding democratic values and promoting good governance.

“The organization reiterates its unwavering support for Governor Fubara and urges all stakeholders to join forces in the crusade,” the body advised.