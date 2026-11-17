THE National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has intensified efforts to strengthen local automotive components manufacturing with a renewed focus on increasing local content, attracting investment and reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported vehicle parts.

This stakeholder’s engagement themed: ‘Revitalising automotive local components manufacturing in Nigeria,’ was held last Wednesday, at The Providence Hotel and Resort, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr Chris Isokpunwu, highlighted the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that its market of approximately 1.4 billion people offered significant opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers.

He emphasised the importance of producing quality automotive components that meet international standards, urging stakeholders to develop practical recommendations that can translate into effective policies and measurable industrial outcomes.

Isokpunwu also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the engagement’s outcomes through relevant institutions, particularly the Bank of Industry.

In his remarks, Director-General of NADDC, Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, stressed that local components manufacturing was central to Nigeria’s automotive industrialisation, noting that a strong domestic supply chain would reduce import dependence, create jobs, encourage technology transfer and retain greater economic value within the country.

Osanipin highlighted ongoing interventions under the National Automotive Industry Development Policy (NAIDP), including collaboration with the Bank of Industry on financing through the National Automotive Development Fund, engagement with relevant government agencies on fiscal incentives and tariff measures, and partnerships with SON and NASENI to advance product standards and component development.

The NADDC DG also highlighted the development of three Automotive Industrial Parks in Nnewi, Kaduna, Ede in Anambra, Kaduna, and Osun States respectively, designed to provide infrastructure and an enabling environment for automotive component manufacturers and investors.T

HE National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has intensified efforts to strengthen local automotive components manufacturing with a renewed focus on increasing local content, attracting investment and reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported vehicle parts.

This stakeholder’s engagement themed: ‘Revitalising automotive local components manufacturing in Nigeria,’ was held last Wednesday, at The Providence Hotel and Resort, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr Chris Isokpunwu, highlighted the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that its market of approximately 1.4 billion people offered significant opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers.

He emphasised the importance of producing quality automotive components that meet international standards, urging stakeholders to develop practical recommendations that can translate into effective policies and measurable industrial outcomes.

Isokpunwu also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the engagement’s outcomes through relevant institutions, particularly the Bank of Industry.

In his remarks, Director-General of NADDC, Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, stressed that local components manufacturing was central to Nigeria’s automotive industrialisation, noting that a strong domestic supply chain would reduce import dependence, create jobs, encourage technology transfer and retain greater economic value within the country.

Osanipin highlighted ongoing interventions under the National Automotive Industry Development Policy (NAIDP), including collaboration with the Bank of Industry on financing through the National Automotive Development Fund, engagement with relevant government agencies on fiscal incentives and tariff measures, and partnerships with SON and NASENI to advance product standards and component development.

The NADDC DG also highlighted the development of three Automotive Industrial Parks in Nnewi, Kaduna, Ede in Anambra, Kaduna, and Osun States respectively, designed to provide infrastructure and an enabling environment for automotive component manufacturers and investors.