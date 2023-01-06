NACOMYO to begin 3-day da’wah retreat in Abeokuta Jan. 13

THE seventh da’wah retreat of the National council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), the umbrella body of Muslim youths in Nigeria, will be held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, between January 13 and 15.

According to a statement, the three-day event with the theme ‘Towards a new Nigeria: Youths on Call’, will attract over 250 delegates from across the 17 states in the southern Nigeria.

The statement said: “The programme will feature paper presentations, technical sessions, stakeholders’ meeting and prayers for the nation. A communique is expected to be released at the end of the event.

“Courtesy visits will also be paid to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun; the Wakili Musulumi of Yorubaland, Sheikh Isqeel Lawal (a.k.a. Sugar), and the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Sa’adallah Bangbola.

“The formal opening holds on Yaomal Sabt, 21st Jumadal Thanni 1444AH (Saturday 14th January, 2023) as from 10 a.m.

“The immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Afis Oladosu, will deliver the keynote address at the event scheduled for Sa’adatu Abbadiyah National Mosque, Leme, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State, while the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Professor Semiu Musa Olomu, will serve as the chairman.”