NACOMYO praises Uzodinma, Okpebholo for ‘inclusive, progressive governance’ in Imo, Edo

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has commended the governors of Imo and Edo states, Hope Uzodinma and Monday Okpebholo, for what it described as exemplary leadership marked by fairness, inclusiveness, and developmental strides.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its National Secretary General, Alhaji Mas’ud Akintola, the organisation lauded Governor Uzodinma for his visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of all Imo citizens, particularly Muslims.

“A notable highlight was the historic airlifting of Muslim pilgrims directly from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, a move facilitated by Governor Uzodinma.

“Uzodinma’s administration has also made significant strides in other areas, revitalising critical infrastructure such as roads and healthcare facilities, promoting youth empowerment and job creation, and strengthening educational institutions,” NACOMYO said, hailing the efforts as progressive and inclusive.

Similarly, the organisation praised Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State for his “historic” appointment of Muslims to the positions of Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff.

According to NACOMYO, this marks the first time in the South South geopolitical zone, and in Edo State specifically, that Muslims are serving in these two critical roles simultaneously.

The organisation described this as a testament to Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable representation.

It expressed pride in the performance of the Muslim appointees, noting their loyalty, excellence and integrity.

NACOMYO urged the two governors to continue and expand their inclusive approach by appointing more Muslims to key positions such as commissioners, special advisers and chairpersons of boards.

It also called on other state governors across Nigeria, particularly in the South South and South East regions, to emulate the fairness, inclusiveness and developmental zeal demonstrated by Governors Uzodinma and Okpebholo.

The organisation emphasised that such leadership promotes unity, peaceful coexistence and harnesses the full potential of Nigeria’s diverse population for national progress.

It prayed for the continued flourishing of good governance in Edo and Imo states, expressing hope that it would inspire other states to follow suit.

