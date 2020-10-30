NACOMYO honours retired UI don, Aderinoye

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in Oyo State, last weekend, organised a reception in honour of a foremost educationist and professor of Literacy and Open Distance Learning, Rashid Aderinoye.

The “prayer reception,” which was sponsored by the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, and the Asiwaju Adinni of Oyo State, Alhaji Mutiullah Oladejo, was organised to mark the retirement of the former executive secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) from the service of the University of Ibadan.

At the event held at the University of Ibadan Muslim Community Centre, and chaired by Alhaji Kamorudeen Akande, associates, clerics, politicians and people from different walks of life poured encomiums on the former head of the university’s Department of Adult Education for his exemplary lifestyle.

Dean, Faculty of Arts of the university, Professor Afis Oladosu, in a sermon, said the life of Professor Aderinoye, “as a Muslim scholar, as a professor, as a father, as a brother and as a promoter of Islam,” is replete with helpful tips for people who yearn for a righteousness and impactful life.

“Everybody wants to shine in life but it is not everybody that wants you to shine. Every human being is naturally selfish. We are, by nature, made to be selfish and self-centred. An evidence of that is that no one would wake up in the morning and want to wash someone else’s mouth first rather than their own.

“If we now have someone who wakes up in the morning and the first thing that person is interested in is whether you have cleaned your teeth, then that person has certain qualities that are unknown, that are uncanny.

“Professor Aderinoye belongs to the category of people who want you to shine. He wants you to shine and for people to see that you are shining,” Professor Oladosu said.

He urged the honouree not to rest on his oars but increase his service to God and humanity.

Also, the chairman of the Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS), Alhaji Kunle Sanni, described Professor Aderinoye as an exceptional, altruistic and dynamic human being who has enjoyed the grace of excelling in different endeavours.

Alhaji Sanni said: “Professor Aderinoye is an exceptional human being. He is very altruistic and very dynamic. Give him a job to do and he would do it perfectly.

“Whatever position he finds himself in, he uses it to give prominence to the need to assist the underprivileged and that is the reason why he is loved by everybody.

“He is an educationist and we would want him to continue in that direction so that he could continue to assist the youth to know the value of education, which is very important in our society today.

“In the area of da’wah, I don’t have to give him any advice in that regard. Professor Aderinoye is a propagator of Islam and I have no doubt that he will continue to be.”

In a remark, state coordinator of NACOMYO, Alhaji Dawood Afolabi, said the body organised the programme to appreciate its benefactor, Professor Aderinoye, for his contributions to the progress of the organisation and development of humanity.

He described the retired don as a role model , a bridge builder and a rallying point for young people, who is well-meaning and kind to all who daily cross his path.

Among those who attended the programme were the honouree’s wife, Alhaja Balkis Aderinoye; Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Professor Muslih Yahya; former Secretaries to the Oyo State Government, Alhaji Akin Olajide and Chief Sharafadeen Alli; former Head of Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Kamil Koyejo Oloso; incumbent head of the department, Professor Abdul Lateef Abbas and former senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Rilwan Soji Akanbi.

Others were Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Environment, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju; Professor Ayo Ahmed; former chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Junaid Ogundiran; Chief Imam of the University College Hospital (UCH), Sheikh Mahmood Muhammad Awwal; chairman of the Muslim Layers Association of Nigeria in Oyo State, Alhaji Abdul Akeem Adetunji; and prominent Ibadan clerics, Dr Dawud Amoo Alaga, Sheikh Solahudeen Isa Akindele and Sheikh Muhammad Olore.

