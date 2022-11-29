NACGRAB to receive further support from Crop Trust, KfW Development Bank

IN order to make it more productive, the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), will continue to receive support from its development partners, Global Crop Diversity Trus (Crop Trust) and KfW.

According to the Portfolio Manager, KfW Development Bank, Carolin Kremneller, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the Technical Working Group of the Seeds for Resilience project, held at NACGRAB office, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday, noted that Crop Trust and KfW Development is supporting five gene banks in Africa of which NACGRAB is part of.

She noted that”We are here today today in NACGRAB on a monitoring visit to see the project activities which we are implementing under this project. And we are also here to see their facilities, to exchange views with NACGRAB staff and also to know what challenges they are facing and see how we can overcome the challenges.”

Speaking on the progress recorded so far on the project, Kremneller, also stated that:”There has been good progress when it comes to training of staff which was conducted despite the COVID-19 pandemic that we had.

“Although we are aware that there are some challenges such as laboratory equipment which is quite outdated and that is also something we are trying to access through our project funds. This project will still run for two more years and there are activities planned which include for example to equip NACGRAB with necessary laboratory, we also learnt the cold room is not up to standard. These are some of the already planned activities in the course of this project.”

Activity Leader, Seed for Resilience Project, Nigeria, Dr Bisi Alamu, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said:”Presently, we are running farmer management nurseries in project Statessuch as Oyo, Niger and Kano States. Specifically on cowpea and sorghum in different locations anmong the clusters that were established in order to promote the Seeds for Resilience project.”