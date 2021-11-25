NACAN elects new president, unveils  7-point agenda

Members of the National Air traffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN) have elected Rabiu Mohammed Sani as their president for the next three years to steer the affairs of the association.

This is just as the new president unveiled his seven-point agenda which he said will move the association forward.

Speaking in an interview after his declaration as the president, Sani said that there was no loser as every member will be carried along to contribute to the overall improvement of NACAN.

Pledging to ensure proper communication between members and the executives, the new president said that electronic voting system will be introduced in the next dispensation.

While assuring of well utilised monthly and annual dues and equality between members irrespective of their religion or ethnicity, Sani commended the immediate past executives for their selfless contributions to the up-liftment of the association and promised not to let them down by continuing from where they stopped.

“We are going to carry everybody along and we must continue with the good work they have started from where they stopped and every financial member will have his voice count”.

He appealed to NACAN members to exercise patience as the association was passing through challenges that will entail sacrifice from them.