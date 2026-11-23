The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has developed a five-year strategy aimed at strengthening domestic financing, promoting national ownership and ensuring the sustainability of Nigeria’s HIV response amid changes in global health funding.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja ahead of the 2026 World AIDS Day commemoration, saying the National HIV Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy, 2026–2030, would be officially launched on December 1.

Ilori said the strategy was designed to reduce dependence on external funding by strengthening domestic resource mobilisation, improving state-level financing and ensuring more efficient utilisation of available resources.

She said the initiative was part of efforts to sustain the gains recorded in the country’s HIV response and ensure that government institutions at the federal, state and local government levels took greater responsibility for planning, financing and delivering HIV services.

According to her, the changing global health financing landscape makes it imperative for Nigeria to strengthen its health system and establish predictable domestic funding mechanisms.

She said: “We have to ensure that not only do we strengthen our health system so that we’re not just dependent on external support and external donors, we will ensure that we have a predictable domestic resource mobilisation, stronger state-level financing and more efficient use of available resources.”

The NACA boss said the strategy aligned with this year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Ending AIDS Starts with Us: Equity, Ownership and Sustainability,” which underscores the need to guarantee equitable access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care.

She disclosed that 80 per cent of people living with HIV in Nigeria knew their status, 90 per cent of those diagnosed were receiving treatment, while 95 per cent of those on treatment had achieved viral suppression.

Ilori said the figures demonstrated progress towards the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets but acknowledged that gaps remained, particularly in HIV diagnosis and treatment.

She stressed the need to expand testing services, identify more people living with HIV and ensure uninterrupted access to life-saving medicines.

On prevention of mother-to-child transmission, the NACA director-general said early infant diagnosis coverage among HIV-exposed infants had increased from 15 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2025.

She said the government was intensifying efforts to ensure that more pregnant women were tested and linked to treatment to prevent new HIV infections among children.

Ilori also disclosed that NACA had developed a 2026–2030 National Strategic Plan, which had been cascaded to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with each developing its own strategic plan to guide the implementation of HIV interventions.

She said the agency had also developed an HIV Prevention Plan to expand prevention interventions and reduce new infections through a whole-of-society approach.

The NACA boss further announced the completion of the 2026 Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey, which she said would provide evidence on HIV prevalence, risk behaviours and access to services among key populations.

She added that the agency was working to integrate key populations into mainstream HIV and primary healthcare platforms, with ongoing assessments to determine the effectiveness and sustainability of the approach.

On the way forward, Ilori said the agency was prioritising community-led testing and prevention, expanded HIV self-testing, targeted outreach programmes and improved access to innovative prevention options, including oral and long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

She also called for the integration of HIV prevention, testing and treatment into the broader primary healthcare system and the National Health Insurance framework to improve access and sustain progress.

The director-general urged the media and other stakeholders to promote accurate HIV information, challenge misinformation and address stigma and discrimination, which she identified as barriers to accessing healthcare.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr Adebobola Bashorun, said Nigeria must make HIV prevention innovations affordable and accessible to achieve its 2030 target.

Bashorun said about 85 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV in Nigeria were currently receiving treatment, compared with 80 per cent in the previous year.

He, however, stressed that preventing new infections remained critical to closing existing gaps in the country’s HIV response.

He said innovations such as injectable and oral PrEP should be scaled up, while prevention of mother-to-child transmission should be strengthened through the integration of interventions targeting HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections.

“We can have the best technology and the best products, but without access, they are useless,” he said.

Bashorun said access should go beyond the availability of medical products to include affordability, distribution channels, insurance coverage and public-private partnerships that would enable people to obtain services.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, working with NACA and other agencies, was prioritising domestic resource mobilisation to reduce dependence on external funding.

On the availability of newer HIV prevention products, Bashorun disclosed that more than 30,000 people at higher risk of HIV infection had accessed injectable lenacapavir under Nigeria’s pilot implementation programme.

He said the country had received close to 50,000 doses, with plans to receive about 170,000 additional doses in January 2027 to expand access.

Also speaking, the UNAIDS Country Director in Nigeria, Ms Tina Boonto, said more than 1.5 million people living with HIV in the country were accessing antiretroviral drugs.

She, however, disclosed that Nigeria still recorded about 64,000 new HIV infections annually, far above the target of fewer than 5,000 infections yearly required to end AIDS as a public health threat.

Boonto also expressed concern that only 61 per cent of HIV-positive pregnant women were accessing antiretroviral treatment, while the mother-to-child transmission rate remained at 20 per cent.

She called for intensified prevention interventions, expanded testing and stronger community-based programmes to close the gaps.

The representative of the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Nicholas Ugbenyen, called for increased domestic funding and stronger community ownership, saying people living with HIV should be recognised as active partners in decision-making and service delivery.

Other stakeholders, including representatives of women living with HIV, youth groups, the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, the Armed Forces and faith-based organisations, called for inclusive, affordable and stigma-free HIV services.

They also urged the government and development partners to strengthen community-led interventions and ensure that vulnerable populations were not excluded from HIV prevention, treatment and care.