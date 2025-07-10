NACA, stakeholders discuss sustainable HIV strategies amid shifting global aid

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is set to host a high-level meeting to deliberate on sustainable strategies for HIV prevention, care, and control in Nigeria, against the backdrop of shifting global aid policies that threaten to undermine the country’s progress in managing the epidemic.

The 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA) Meeting, scheduled to take place in Lagos State with support from Lagos State Agency for the Control of AIDS in August under the theme: “Advancing National HIV Sustainability Agenda in the Changing Global Policy on Aid.”

A statement signed by the Chairman Planning Committee, Dr Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that this high-level statutory meeting brings together stakeholders from government, civil society, development partners, and communities to deliberate on sustainable strategies for HIV prevention, care, and control in Nigeria, especially amid shifting global aid policies.

Established under the NACA Act of 2006, the National Council on AIDS (NCA) is the apex national coordinating body guiding the country’s multi-sectoral HIV/AIDS response. The 7th meeting will focus on reviewing progress, consolidating national HIV sustainability efforts, and setting technical direction for the years ahead.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Director-General of NACA, who is also the Chairman of the Council, Dr. Temitope Ilori, emphasized the significance of this year’s session:

“As donor landscapes evolve, Nigeria must take bold steps to ensure that HIV prevention, treatment, and support remain accessible and resilient. The Council offers us a unified platform to chart that future.”

“The 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA) features three core tracks, including advancing the national HIV sustainability agenda in a changing global aid landscape, multi-sectoral approaches to sustainability of HIV and related developmental diseases, and strengthening sub-national structures for sustainability and health systems effectiveness.

“The meeting will review the implementation status of the twelve resolutions from the 6th NCA and invites stakeholders to submit policy and implementation memoranda for potential adoption to shape Nigeria’s HIV response.

“The conference includes a two-day technical review and a one-day Council deliberation, culminating in a communique outlining the path forward, alongside a special gala night hosted by the Lagos State Governor to recognize key contributions and celebrate progress.

“The 7th NCA will serve as a coordination hub for partners from across sectors to align efforts under a unified sustainability agenda, with delegates expected from the 36 states and FCT, including SACA heads, state commissioners for health, NACA directors, and representatives from sister agencies, patient communities, CSOs, faith-based groups, development partners, and donor representatives.

